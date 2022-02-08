Rwanda: Gatete Approved as Rwanda's Envoy to UN

Claver Gatete has been approved by the upper chamber of parliament as the new Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Prior to his appointment on January 31, Gatete was the Minister of Infrastructure a position he has occupied since April 2018. Before then he was the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning since 2013.

Prior to joining cabinet, Gatete worked as the Central Bank Governor, a position he assumed after a tour of duty as Rwanda's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Endorsing the ambassador, Senator John Bonds Bideri, Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs, said that after the assessment of the committee, Gatete is qualified for the job.

According to the report, among Gatete's priorities, there will be courting more investors from New York to Rwanda, and represent Rwanda as a 'financial hub'.

"This, he showed that it is going to be one of his priorities because of his experience in the economic planning of the country, a field he has worked in for many years" said Senator Bideri.

Gatete will also work towards fighting Genocide ideology in foreign countries, but also work with the countries that are currently harboring genocide fugitives to make sure that they are brought to justice.

Gatete will replace Valentine Rugwabiza, a position she held since 2016.