Kenya: Businessman Nathan Loyd Ndungu Granted Sh1 Million Bond

Nairobi — Businessman Nathan Loyd Ndungu who is wanted in Rwanda after being convicted over fraud has been granted a Sh1 million bond.

Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi directed that Ndungu should be reporting to the investigating officer any time he is required to pending the hearing and determination of the extradition proceedings against him.

Ochoi ruled that there were no compelling reasons to deny Ndungu bond noting that the red alert notice from Rwanda had been there for 10 years and asked if the state was aware of the said red alert.

Ndungu, also an American citizen, has been in custody for over a week.

The mention has now been set for February 28.

The government had sought to detain him for twenty-one days as they wait for the extradition request from Rwanda.

He was arrested as he jetted back into the country from the US.

According to court documents, Rwanda had issued a red alert against him 10 years ago, in February 2012 after he was tried, convicted and sentenced in absentia.

"Rwandan court convicted him in absentia for selling property belonging to another person coupled with fraud as well as deceit and sentenced him to 5 years' imprisonment," the court papers stated.