Kenya: Prosecution Given Last Chance to Collect Evidence on Samuel Wanjiru's Death

Nairobi — The prosecution has been given one last chance to collect evidence in the inquest seeking to establish the cause of the death of long-distance runner Samuel Wanjiru.

According to the Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni, the matter had gone on a a long time and needed to be concluded.

He made the order when one of the defense lawyers failed to turn up.

The prosecution said it intends to call five witnesses before concluding the inquest.

The matter was set to resume on February 8.

Wanjiru is alleged to have fallen off his balcony on May 11, 2011, at his Nyahururu home.