Kenya: Prosecution Given Last Chance to Collect Evidence on Samuel Wanjiru's Death

7 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The prosecution has been given one last chance to collect evidence in the inquest seeking to establish the cause of the death of long-distance runner Samuel Wanjiru.

According to the Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Wendy Micheni, the matter had gone on a a long time and needed to be concluded.

He made the order when one of the defense lawyers failed to turn up.

The prosecution said it intends to call five witnesses before concluding the inquest.

The matter was set to resume on February 8.

Wanjiru is alleged to have fallen off his balcony on May 11, 2011, at his Nyahururu home.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X