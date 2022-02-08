Kenya: Kieni MP Links Funding Gap for Education Sector to Increased Investment in Healthcare

7 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — The Chairperson of the House Budget Committee Kanini Kega has attributed the shortage of funds to support the implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) to competing interests including increased investments in the healthcare sector.

The Kieni lawmaker said money that would otherwise fund CBC had been diverted to enhance the country's capacity to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke when he commissioned the construction of ten classrooms at Narumoro Secondary School through the National Government Constituency Development Fund.

Kega said significant resources had also been channeled to infrastructure projects further limiting availability of funds to support CBC.

"It's true that some areas in education sector could be experiencing serious shortage of funds. This is understandable since although education sector takes a lion's share of the budget, this time we have directed money to health sector due to the fight against COVID-19," he said.

Kanini's comments come at a time when education sector is experiencing shortage of funds to implement translation of pupils from lower primary to junior secondary in line with CBC.

The pioneer CBC class currently in Grade 5 is expected to transition to Grade 6 in April.

CBC learners sit Continuous Assessment Tests at the end of Grades 4, 5, and 6 on the basis if which they are assessed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X