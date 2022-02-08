Kenyatta Signals Jubilee-ODM Alliance, Dismisses UDA Defections as Inconsequential

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has given the clearest indication that the Jubilee Party will marshal all its arsenals to ensure its allies clinch power in the 2022 polls.

Kenyatta made sentiments days to the anticipated political pact between Jubilee and the Orange Democratic Movement party in a twin two-day National Delegates Conference by the two political outfits.

"You know they keep telling me that I have only one vote and its true because every Kenyan has a single vote. I will however not tire going round the country to tell Kenyans to vote for Jubilee because of our track record. I will not be ashamed to ask Kenyans to vote for Jubilee and we are now ready to joins hand with the likes of Joho," he said.

The Jubilee party leader spelt out that the political vehicle will work with like minded parties who will steer forward the ruling party track record in the last ten years.

"You who wants to politick from Morning to Evening and I had warned them to engage in work first before politicking across the country but they shut me up," Kenyatta said in reference to Deputy President William Ruto's camp.

The Head of State signaling that the time is ripe for him to engage in politics in readiness to officially let the cat out of the bag on his successor as the 5th president of the nation.

"The season of politics is here and we will no longer sit back. We are now ready for politics.There is time for work and there is time for politics," noted Kenyatta.

Kenyatta reiterated that the 2022 race is "a marathon not a sprint." Even though ODM Leader Raila Odinga has been termed as a state project, Kenyatta denied the sentiments saying he will campaign for whoever he chooses.

"I have no project in 2022 statehouse race but I will put my vote on the one whom I believe. If they are one or two Kenyans who will believe it, so be it," he said.

This is even as he defended the March 2018 handshake between him and Odinga which he averred has enabled him deliver the Jubilee track record.

"I just look at them talking and bashing the handshake but I will not answer them as am busy delivering to the electorate," Kenyatta stated.

Kenyatta castigated sentiments by leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto who claim that the ruling Jubilee Party is dead following the mass exodus of members to the United Democratic Alliance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He scoffed at Ruto allies saying Jubilee Party has not been vibrant in the political scene as they have been busy delivering pledged manifesto to Kenyans.

"They are out here saying that there is no work being done by Jubilee government and that Jubilee is dead. I asked Kenyans to vote for me so that I can ensure unity and bringing development. Let me tell you no work can be done if you are busy making noise in rallies," Kenyatta said on Monday.

The Head of State reminisced when he cautioned his deputy to stop politicking calling out his countrywide tours as 'tangatanga'.

He said the verdict on who will clinch the top seat belongs to the electorate.

The Jubilee Party leader insisted that Jubilee will roar again not based on politicking but a solid track record.

"Even them (Ruto brigade) remind me that I only have one vote, which is true. But our party in Jubilee has been working all this time and I will not shy to tell Kenyans to vote in Jubilee leaders since we have a track record to defend," noted Kenyatta.

Ever since the fallout between Kenyatta and Ruto, there has been a massive decamping from Jubilee Party to Ruto's UDA, leaving the ruling outfit with only a handful of elected leaders.