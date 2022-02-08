Rwanda/Morocco: Rwandan Players Abroad - Emeran Excels for Manchester United

It was a fair weekend for Rwandan players abroad as the likes of Noam Emeran put up an excellent performance for Manchester United U-23 against West Ham in the premier league 2.

Times Sport brings looks at a complete wrap up of how Rwandan footballers abroad fared over the weekend.

England

Noam Emeran was in his element and was arguably the man of the match as Manchester United U-23 whipped West Ham by three goals to one in the premier league 2.

George Lewis Ishimwe was not involved as Arsenal U-23 whipped Chelsea 3-1 in the London derby

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi was on the bench and did not feature as Trofense drew 2-2 with the second team of FC Porto

Cyprus

Kevin Monnet-Paquet was not in the match day squad of Aris Limassol in their goalless draw with AEK Larnaca

France

In the French CFA league, central midfielder Bryan Ngwabije played full throttle for Lyon La Duchere as they drew 1-1 with Hyeres at home..

Belgium

At the Herman Vanderpoorten stadium, Midfield enforcer Djihad Bizimana was replaced in the 46th minute as KMSK Deinze drew 1-1 with SK Lierse

Midfielder Samuel Gueulette was introduced in the 60th minute as his side RAAL La Louvière who are leading the Belgian second division league went away to beat RE Durbuy 3-0.

Kenya

Goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure failed to make the match day squad of Tusker FC who defeated Bandari FC who are coached by Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo by two goals to nothing.

Tanzania

Experienced strikerMeddie Kagere was also in action for Simba as they were held to a goalless draw by Mbeya Kwanza.

Morocco

Emmanuel Imanishimwe was an unused substitute as FAR Rabat drew 1-1 with JS Soualem. New signing Thierry Manzi did not make the FAR match day squad.