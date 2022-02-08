Tanzania: Ulanga Keen for Bright Career At Ucu Canons

TANZANIAN basketball star Sudi Ulanga has sights set on this year's Uganda National Basketball League with his Uganda Christian University (UCU) Canons.

The annual basketball league that for two consecutive seasons has been disrupted by global coronavirus pandemic, is back to life again this year.

Ulanga told the 'Daily News' from Kampala yesterday that the league that couldn't end last year after cancellation as measure to protect players against virus, is scheduled to start in March this year.

"I'm doing very well so far with the team and the team mates, we are engaged in a serious drill ahead of this year's league," he said.

Ulanga stressed he is keen to have yet another brilliant season in Uganda as the country's National Basketball League (NBL) heads for a bright start.

Ulanga, who served Ugandan basketball giants KIU Titan before, is among the most decorated players in the two previous seasons.

Ulanga, who plays as shooting guard, was named the season's MVP for the performance he had displayed.

Remembering the high day when he was named the MVP, Ulanga said: " I felt nice, It was my first time to get it here and I took it as a motivation for the coming season."

He noted they have been working hard as an individual and a team and they will never stop because the fact is one can be a good player only if he puts extra efforts.

Ulanga added that he missed the basketball challenge and he was looking forward to helping his team win the title.

He said all teams feel the same and put everything in intensive training looking forward to the league starting.

However, he said he will not underestimate his team's opponents as league is blessed with many big teams.