Tanzania: Dodoma City Grants 800m/ - Loans to Women, Youth

DODOMA City Council has grantedover 800m/- in loans to entrepreneurial groups, as part of 10 per cent of local revenue that should be issued as a loan to youth, women, and people with special needs.

Handing over the loans to the selected group on behalf of the rest, Dodoma District Commissioner (DC) Jabir Shekimweri said that the loans were offered to push industrial activities, small businesses, agricultureand livestock among entrepreneurial groups.

The city council also provided a 7-tonnes truck make - Fuso to the groups for carrying sand and bricks.

Shekimweri said that during the second quarter of the financial year, Dodoma City Council granted loans worth 817,400,000/- to 78 groups.

"These loans should be used to bring economic development to the individual, the community around those granted, and the nation as a whole, by fulfilling the government's goal of promoting personal and material economy," Shekimweri said.

For his part, City Director Joseph Mafuru said that, in implementing the policy of providing ten percent in youth groups, women, and special groups Dodoma City Council for the financial year has provided a total of loans worth more than shillings 8.87bn/-.

"Similarly, the report shows that only 3.9bn/- have been repaid which is equivalent to 44.9 percent of the total amount of loans disbursed," he pointed out.

Giving a break down, Director Mafuru said that of the loans disbursed over the last weekend, 46 women's groups received 395,000,000/-, 23 youth groups received 364,000,000/- and 19 groups of people with special needs received 58,400,000/- making a total of 78 groups earning a total of 817,400,000/-

Dodoma Urban MP Anthony Mavunde urged all group members who benefit from the loans to use the funds for the intended purpose, while praising the Dodoma City Council for implementing a major policy requirement to provide ten percent of local revenue to the mentioned groups.

Dodoma City Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Chibago urged borrowers to carry out development activities, instead of using the funds for activities other than the group's objectives, which could lead to failure to repay.

Giving a testimony, the Chairperson of the Ilumbo Group which benefited from the loans,Monica Masado said the group has been frequently benefited from loans from Dodoma City Council.

Monica said the loans provided by the City Council have been able to improve the lives of group members and their families.

However, she advised the borrowers to make sure they repay that loan on time, so to facilitate other groups to access it in the future.