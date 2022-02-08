Tanzania: Women Soccer - Simba Queens Stamp Authority

SIMBA Queens continue to exercise authority of the Serengeti Lite Women's Premier League (SLWPL) as they are unbeaten in their nine games thereby hauling all 27 points.

However, leaving aside the points garnered, Simba Queens have so far netted 52 goals from their 9-game outings meaning that they have a sharp striking force capable to easily tear apart any opponents' defence.

Furthermore, the Queens enjoy a solid backline bearing in mind that they have conceded only two goals out of the played nine fixtures as they eye to defend the SLWPL title in style.

Their recent results was a massive 7-0 drubbing of JKT Queens at their Mo Simba Arena turf in Dar es Salaam which was a bitter pill to the visitors who simply surrendered all crucial three points.

Tomorrow, the reigning champions will have an away tough assignment against the second-placed Baobab Queens in what is set to be an explosive match of the season basing on the qualities of the players the two sides parade.

Also from their nine encounters, Baobab Queens have picked 21 points and have scored 30 goals to silently continue chasing the league toppers who lead in every aspect of the league as such; their collision tomorrow will be tense.

Though not entirely broadcast live, SLWPL is also very interesting and has potential to produce talented players who qualify to serve the national team women's teams.

Tanzania is among the few countries on the continent which have vibrant women's league and this is what the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) preaches about very often.

So far, the league accommodate 12 teams which all fight hard to claim the championship at the end of the marathon and the level of competition among them is always high.

However, a lot of sponsors are needed to help in uplifting its status bearing in mind that most of the parading teams hardly have their own sponsors thereby scrambling for the available amount which is not enough to satisfy them all.