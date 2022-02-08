Tanzania: NMB Issues 25bn/ - Bond for Women Empowerment

NMB Bank Plc (NMB) has issued a 25bn/- three-year bond whose proceeds will be used to extend affordable loans for women owned or controlled enterprises.

The NMB Jasiri Bond offer opened yesterday and scheduled to run up to 21st March 2022 has a greenshoe option of 15bn/-. Investors will earn an interest rate of 8.5 per cent per annum payable quarterly throughout the three years.

"Women make important contributions to sustainable growth and shared prosperity and play critical roles in all aspects of public and private life, said NMB Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Zaipuna, in a statement yesterday.

"Through the Jasiri Bond, we want to walk the talk in drawing attention to the challenges women entrepreneurs face in Tanzania while creating a new asset class for investors who want to help create sustainable solutions to women economic empowerment," she said.

This issuance follows the approval from the Capital Markets & Securities Authority (CMSA) to NMB to issue the fourth tranche of its 200bn/- Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme that had mobilized 148.2bn/- in the past three tranches.

This is the first ever Bond targeting gender empowerment to be offered in the East African region and demonstrates NMB's commitment to socio-economic empowerment through supporting the efforts to attain sustainably the United Nations' Sustainable Goals (SDGs) that are SDG 5: Gender Equality and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities.

Once the offer closes on 21 of March this year, the Jasiri bond will be listed and traded at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE). This means a buyer of the bond will be able to sell the bond to another buyer in the secondary market through a licensed stockbroker and receive the principal before the maturity date.

To bring the bond to market, NMB has worked with Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSD) who offered technical assistance to develop the NMB Social Bond Framework that was reviewed and given a Second Party Opinion (SPO) by Sustainalytics.

This means the NMB Jasiri Bond is compliant with the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) standards. In this issuance, NMB worked with Orbit Securities as a sponsoring broker.

The Vertex Securities, Advisory and Capital Markets, Manager Ahmed Nganya said NMB Jasiri bond is offering attractive yields especially at the time when government securities curves are heading down.

"We expect oversubscription," Mr Nganya told Daily News yesterday, adding that, "We think NMB is a big brand with clients who are more willing to invest in this bond,"