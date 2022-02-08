Tanzania: High Court Judge Counsels Magistrate Over Justice Dispensation

HIGH Court Judge Edwin Kakolaki has appealed to all Magistrates to use their independence and that of Judiciary to decide cases brought before them without fear or favor to bring peace, love, hope and calm to the people.

Judge Kakolaki issued such an appeal on Monday while launching a training course on how to conduct bribery and assets recovery cases to 200 Resident Magistrates at the Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) Lushoto (IJA).

The five-day training is sponsored by the government through the National Capacity Building Program (BSAAT).

"The implementation of all the responsibilities that contribute to justice is in your hands. I urge you to make good use of your independence as magistrates and the independence of the Judiciary in deciding the case before you without fear or favor, "he said.

He told then magistrates that if they were strong and effective in performing their duties they would be fulfilling the goals of the Judiciary of Tanzania and that of the State. The judge used the occasion to call upon them to take the lead in bringing peace, love, hope and calm to the people.'

Judge Kakolaki noted that the Judiciary has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the community receives the intended service, thus Magistrates are required to adhere to various rules, regulations and guidelines governing accountability in the performance of their duties.

"It is your responsibility to adhere to the various rules, procedures and guidelines of ethics. When dispensing justice you should go hand in hand with good morals. Continue to be a mirror and example of good ethics, God fearing and not to create an environment of misconduct in the public service, "he said.

Judge Kakolaki noted that corruption and money laundering cases exist in many areas including the economy and education, thus, Resident Magistrates must have the knowledge and ability to deal with them, especially in terms of hearing and delivering decisions.

"Among the possible consequences of corruption as well as money laundering are restrictions on the economic growth of individuals, communities and the nation as a whole," he said.

The judge also pointed out that given the prevalence of h cases in various public and private departments and institutions, the government has put in place a system to prevent and combat such acts to ensure that the services provided meet the goals of serving Tanzanians fairly and equitably.

Giving an introductory speech in the training, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary of Tanzania, Mr Wilbert Chuma, reminded the magistrates that the work of justice dispensation is the work of God and since he is Holy they must do it in his righteousness and holiness.

"It is this argument that has forced the Judiciary leadership to give permission for this training to take place. Fighting corruption, money laundering and economic sabotage in general, not only requires advanced professionalism, but also a thorough knowledge and understanding of the laws," he said.

According to him, corruption, economic sabotage and money laundering are a threat to society and the development of the nation as a whole. He urged participants to listen carefully and actively participate throughout the training to join the ongoing efforts of the Judiciary to build trust of the citizens.

"It is clear that with each of us having a culture of integrity, our economy will grow, the public sector will be better and prosperous and our institutions will be more credible. Our society will also benefit from the effects of economic growth," said the Chief Registrar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed further that the well-being of the people depends to a large extent on the integrity of judicial officers and that of fellow leaders. In short, Mr Chuma said, justice would improve people's lives.

Throughout the training, participants will be exposed to a wide range of topics prepared by expert facilitators in areas on Corruption, Money Laundering and Assets recovery.

Apart from Judge Kakolaki, other facilitators are Judges of the High Court of Tanzania, Dr. Zainab Mango and Mr. Awamu Mbagwa as well as Deputy Registrar, Mr Godfrey Isaya, who is also the Senior Resident Magistrate in Charge of the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.