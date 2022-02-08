Tanzania: Dse Up in January At Expenses of Bond Market

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange's Tanzania Share Index (TSI), measuring the depth of local share activities, has gone up 126.97 points pushed up mainly by banking and industrial sectors in the first month of this year.

The TSI also is believed to fare positively well in January following yields decrease of treasure bonds at primary market that left investors with limited alternative than looking for equities.

The market data showed that the TSI closed at 3,692.15 points after increasing by 0.88 per cent last week.

Zan Securities weekly Market Wrap-Ups showed that the equities market gained remarkably in January pushed up by falling yields of bonds of long tenures 15, 20, 25 years instruments.

"With yields falling in the fixed income market the equity section of the capital market has fared well in the first month of the year...," Zan report said.

All Share Index (DSEI) also increased by 0.66 per cent to close at 1,935.29 points

"... Stocks such as CRDB bank were up by 26.78 per cent year to date, giving signs of impressive activities for the rest of the year." Zan report showed.

Price movement for the week ending last Friday was recorded on Simba Cement share appreciated by 10 per cent to 1,100/-, followed by CRDB up by 9.23 per cent to close at 355/-per share, NICO up by 3.33 per cent to 310/-per share and the self-listed DSE also gained 1.52 per cent to 1,340/- per share.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand, Jatu share price dropped by 5.13 per cent to end of week at 370/- per share.

Total market capitalization was on the green note up by 0.66 per cent to 16.131tri/- and domestic market capitalization also went up by 0.88 per cent to close at 9.761tri/-.

Vertex International Securities said in its weekly market review that the equities market echoed their last week sentiment, after projecting continuation of positive performance.

"We forecast [last] week's positive momentum to carry over next week as we anticipate buyers to overwhelm sellers," Vertex said.

The DSE equity market continues with a positive and bullish performance this week, posting a turnover of 4.69bn/-, which was 21 per cent higher than the preceding week.

The two pre-arranged block trades dominated the market share last week, led by CRDB controlling 63.22 per cent of all trades followed by TBL at 29.19 per cent.

Last Wednesday, the Bank of Tanzania re-opened a 13.5 per cent 15-year Treasury bond that was first issued last June, offering 136bn/-to investors.

The bond was oversubscribed by 276 per cent to 376bn/- but the central bank accepted 160bn/-, which so far the highest subscribed for 15 year Treasury bond auction.

"The auction result seem to be consequential to low yields on the long end of the curve...we see [108/60] to have a knock on effect for the respective paper in the secondary market," Zan said.