Tanzania: Simba - 'Bluntness Cure' Underway

DEFENDING champions Simba have conceded that there is a need to have a psychological talk to some players who have not scored for a long time in order to ease pressure they face during competitive matches.

The Msimbazi Street Reds once again produced a slim 1-0 win against debutants Mbeya Kwanza at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend as they slowly but surely chase the league's top slot.

Substitute Clatous Chama contributed the solitary goal in the final ten minutes of the second half to enable his side bag maximum points despite claims of possible offside by the visitors.

The win saw Simba accumulating 31 points from 15 matches just 5 points inferior to the current league leaders Young Africans who have 36 points with one game in hand before finishing the first round fixtures.

For Simba, they will now turn their focus to the looming CAF Confederation Cup group stage encounters as they expect to host ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast on Sunday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city.

Thereafter, the country's only envoys will travel to Niamey, Niger to face USGN and then RS Berkane from Morocco on February 20th and 27th respectively as such; for this month, the Mbeya Kwanza duel was their last domestic league match for them.

However, at a post-match briefing, the team's Assistant Coach Selemani Matola disclosed that they will have a psychological deliberation with their strikers as they do miss many clear scoring opportunities during their recent games.

"We understand that they are human beings and have not scored for a long time. That is why we need to talk with them to relieve our scoring pressure they always have as games unfold.

"I think we need to work hard to cast out the demon which prevents us from scoring many goals a problem which still affects us," said Matola who took full charge of his side for the third time as Head Coach Pablo Franco was following the show from the stands as his three-match suspension ended on the day.

Commenting on the match, he said it was difficult to unlock their opponents' backline saying they approached the encounter with a defensive mindset.

"It is always tough to break a team whose players play behind the ball. That is why the game was difficult but we are grateful with all the three points we have generated," he said.

His counterpart for Mbeya Kwanza Maka Mwalwisi said interpretation of laws governing football was what brought the outcome of the game but he applauded his charges for their impressive performance.

"I am very proud of my players for playing with a high level of discipline and putting in practice what we discussed at training sessions. I can say 90 per cent of our game plan worked well," said Mwalwisi.

With the downfall, Mbeya Kwanza continue to have a rough ride as they struggle to get things right and the defeat was their sixth of the campaign and from 15 matches, they have acquired 13 points.