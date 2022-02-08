Tanzania: Use Ongoing Rains to Plant Trees, Urges Jafo

MINISTER of State, Office of the Vice-President, (Union and Environment) Selemani Jafo has urged the citizens to use the ongoing rains for planting trees to achieve the target of planting 276 million trees nationwide per year.

To achieve this, the minister has also encouraged students to continue the 'Soma naMti' campaign, which he recently launched with the aim of planting more than 14 million trees.

Minister Jafo issued the directive yesterday in Dodoma, at a tree planting exercise in the Medeli area as part of the activities launched during the launch week of the New National Environment Policy 2021 which is expected to be launched on February 12 by Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango in Nyerere Square grounds in the capital city.

He further reminded all stakeholders to work together in carrying out the tree planting and maintenance agenda to overcome the challenges that began to emerge including the lack of rain that led to the dams drying up and causing the generation of electricity.

"I would like to ask the family to say 'we have a responsibility to plant trees to do justice to our Tanzania', let's work on the environmental agenda because the water sources are drying up due to climate change," he stressed.

Other activities that will be implemented during the week are tree planting in the area of Iyumbu, Isern, road areas starting from Chimwaga, and the University of Dodoma towards Dodoma- Morogoro road to keep the capital city green.

In addition, the cleaning activities will be carried out along the main roads and provide education on waste disposal to keep the city clean.

However, during the New National Environment Policy 2021, the Ministry will use to provide environmental education to citizens and stakeholders through the media.