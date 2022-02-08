Malawi: Egenco Needs K18bn to Repair Kapichira Hydro Power Station

7 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Officials from power producers, the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) say the company needs K18 billion to repair Kapichira Hydro Power Station in Chikhwawa

Egenco chief executive officer William Liabunya also said it will take an estimated six months to repair a dam that stores water for Kapichira Hydro Power Station.

Liabunya said that tropical storm Ana has caused enormous damage to the dam and over K18 billion is needed to repair the hydro-power station.

Liabunya said this when Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola inspected the destroyed dam.

Matola has since called for cooperated efforts among Malawians and the donor community to rehabilitate and resume operations at the hydro station.

The destruction of the dam and the subsequent shutdown of Kapichira Station means that Malawi has lost production of around 130 megawatts of electricity.

