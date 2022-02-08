Mauritius: MOU Signed to Promote Strategic Collaboration Between the Mric and the UNDP

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to strengthen ongoing efforts in promoting key innovation, was signed between the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Office for Mauritius and Seychelles, today, during an official ceremony organised by the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, in Ebène.

Signatories were the UNDP Resident Representative for Mauritius and Seychelles, Ms Amanda Serumaga, and the MRIC Executive Director, Professor Theesan Bahorun. The Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin, and other personalities were present on this occasion.

Through this MoU, the MRIC and the UNDP Country Office for Mauritius and Seychelles agree to: collaborate in exploration and solutions mapping exercises; share data about the innovation ecosystem of Mauritius, Rodrigues and the other islands of the Republic of Mauritius; collaborate in multi-stakeholder experiments and programmes; facilitate access to technical expertise and knowledge on thematic areas of mutual interest; and participate in events organised by the other party.

In his address, Minister Balgobin highlighted that this MoU stands as a strategic partnership between the UNDP and the MRIC to drive several key opportunities for technological and social innovation advancement in areas of national priority. He emphasised that this collaboration will also provide a new thrust for the internationalisation of the MRIC's activities.

Furthermore, the Minister underlined that the current MoU is yet another measure to explore regional and international collaboration, and provide funding opportunities for the promotion of Research and Innovation within the Republic of Mauritius. He observed that Government reckons, with a sense of gratitude, the engagement of the UNDP in the quest for bringing development at local level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He recalled that in addition to the various research and innovation grant schemes funded by Government and operated by the MRIC, the authorities have also laid the foundation for the promotion of international collaboration by implementing support measures such as Tax Incentives and Sandbox licences. These measures, he added, enable companies investing in innovation to be eligible for multiple incentives.

For her part, Ms Serumaga indicated that the signature of this first MoU between the two organisations will enable them to share technical expertise and knowledge on thematic areas of mutual interest, most notably concerning technology and innovation. It will also allow to share expertise in various specific domains such as climate change mitigation, blue economy and socio-economic development.

She commended all those who have contributed to enable this MoU become a reality. Ms Serumaga further expressed hope that this relationship between the two institutions will be a catalyst to accelerate the journey towards the fulfilment of the 2030 United Nations Agenda, as well as vision 2030 of the Mauritian Government.