Mauritius: Cyclone Batsirai - Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo Announces Support Measures for Affected Vulnerable Families

"A series of support measures will be extended to vulnerable families who have been affected by the passage of cyclone Batsirai Mauritius last week."

The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, made this announcement, this afternoon, in Port-Louis, following a meeting with various stakeholders.

In a statement, the Minister underlined that the essential objective of today's meeting was to bring together all the concerned authorities to review the current situation of affected vulnerable families, following the passage of the cyclone, and to discuss ways to help them.

Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo reaffirmed Government's concern to enhance the quality of life of all vulnerable citizens and to provide them the necessary support.

She stressed that 166 Evacuee Centres were operational when a cyclone warning class 3 was issued, and indicated that 182 affected families, that is a total of 454 persons, sought shelter in 45 centres.

Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo further informed that there were currently 119 persons being sheltered in four Evacuee Centres, namely in Cité La Cure, Camp Chapelon, Petite Rivière and Bassin. On that score, she underlined that following the assessment of the situation being made, since last Thursday, by concerned authorities of her Ministry, immediate actions would be taken to help the affected families still being sheltered.

She explained that a memo would be issued by the Mauritius Police Force after carrying out a survey of the situation for each family so that the required assistance was provided by her Ministry. "Support measures will encompass financial assistance, provision of school materials and distribution of food packs/ vouchers, as per the specific situation of the affected family," she said.

Furthermore, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo added that a cyclone allowance of Rs 188 was being disbursed to each person who registered in the respective Evacuee Centre. As for the Food Allowance of Rs 188, it will be catered for, following the survey carried out by the Mauritius Police Force, she added.

Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo also announced that her Ministry was benefiting from financial support from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, which she said, would be used to repair the damages that were caused to the houses of affected families during the passage of the cyclone. "We are also collaborating with the National Housing Development Co Ltd to look into the possibility of providing social housing units to affected families considered as Hardship Cases," she said.

She also highlighted that a survey would be carried out for all those 454 persons who sought shelter in the centres in order to provide them with the necessary help.

The Minister urged all those affected by the passage of the cyclone and requiring any sort of help, to call on the Ministry's hotline on 129.