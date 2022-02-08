Rwanda: World Cup Qualifiers - Rwanda Face South Sudan in Opening Game

Rwanda will face South Sudan in the two sides' first Group B game at the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers that will take place in Dakar, Senegal.

The three-day tournament will take place at Dakar Arena from February 25-27 with eight teams from Groups B and D vying for six places in the decisive second round of the African Qualifiers.

The national team will play a warm-up game against Egypt in Dakar before embarking on the qualifying campaign on February 25.

Teams competing in the event include Cameroon, Rwanda, South Sudan and reigning African champions Tunisia in Group B, while Group consist of DR Congo, Egypt, Kenya and hosts Senegal.

The first window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers started in November 2021 in the Angolan city of Benguela where AfroBasket 2021 runners-up Cote d'Ivoire finished as the only undefeated team in three games.

The top three teams from Groups A, B, C and D will advance to the second round of the African Qualifiers scheduled to start in fourth window in August 2022.

The teams that finish in the top two places of Groups E and F in the second round, followed by the best third-place team will qualify to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 to be co-hosted by Indonesia, Japan and Philippines.

Fixtures

Feb 25

Rwanda Vs South Sudan

Feb 26

Rwanda Vs Cameroun

Feb 27

Rwanda Vs Tunisia