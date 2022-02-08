Kenya: Student Dead, 3 Injured Following Collapse of Pit Latrine in Kisumu

8 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A student died on Monday while three others sustained injuries after a pit latrine at Nyabondo Boys High School collapsed.

Three students who were rescued were rushed to Nyabondo Mission Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Kisumu County Police Commander Richard Ngeno said four students were trapped in the toilet when it caved in.

Ngeno said one lost his life.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o sent his message of condolence to the family of the deceased, teachers and students of Nyabondo High School following the tragic event.

He also wished the three hospitalized students a quick recovery.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X