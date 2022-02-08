Kenya: Student Dead, 3 Injured Following Collapse of Pit Latrine in Kisumu

Kisumu — A student died on Monday while three others sustained injuries after a pit latrine at Nyabondo Boys High School collapsed.

Three students who were rescued were rushed to Nyabondo Mission Hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Kisumu County Police Commander Richard Ngeno said four students were trapped in the toilet when it caved in.

Ngeno said one lost his life.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o sent his message of condolence to the family of the deceased, teachers and students of Nyabondo High School following the tragic event.

He also wished the three hospitalized students a quick recovery.