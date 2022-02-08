Nigeria: Again, Malami Speaks On Trial of Terrorism Financiers

Nigeria grapples with thousands of detained terrorism suspects awaiting trial in detention.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has again assured that that the trial of some identified terrorism financiers would soon commence.

It has become Mr Malami's rhetoric to assure that the trial of the suspects would soon commence since the news of their arrest filtered out in April last year.

Mr Malami, who spoke during an interview with Channels Television's 'Politics Today' on Monday, assured again that those found ti have committed the crime would soon be charged.

"It has been a work in progress. Prima facie case seems to have been established, but proof of evidence has to be developed and eventually prosecution will take place," Mr Malami explained after several of such promises to arraign the suspects failed in the past.

"So, there is nothing that is hidden as far as prosecution is concerned; it is traditionally a public prosecution," the AGF said against the backdrop of recent allegations of government compromise in bringing alleged sponsors of terrorism to justice.

Mr Malami, who doubles as the Minister of Justice, has also refused to disclose the identities of the suspects.

"In a couple of weeks, these people will be charged and arraigned in court. In a number of weeks, you will have something tangible and cogent by way of prosecution."

Apart from the case of the alleged terrorism financiers, there are also thousands of terrorism suspects awaiting trial in the various military detentions.

In January, Mr Malami assured that the trial of Boko Haram suspects would soon resume.

He gave the assurance while recieving the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Eniola Ajayi.

"Machineries are in motion to ensure the continuation of courts sitting in kainji, New Bussa for prosecution of Boko Haram cases," the minister's spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, said in a statement.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) recalled in its latest world report that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had determined in December 2020 that an ICC investigation of Nigeria is warranted for crimes committed in the Boko Haram-related conflict given inadequate domestic efforts to deliver justice for the crimes.

HRW also noted that ICC's decision to investigate Nigeria followed its finding of "reasonable basis to believe" Boko Haram, its breakaway factions, and Nigerian security forces had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.