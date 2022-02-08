Kenya: IEBC Registers 1 Million New Voters in Last Voter Registration Exercise

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered a total of 1, 031,645 voters during the enhanced continuous listing exercise that ended on Sunday.

According to the electoral body's chairman Wafula Chebukati, a total of 396,163 registered voters have also applied to transfer to registration centers of their choice, while 2,269 others changed their particulars.

The electoral agency also reported that the registration exercise for Kenyans residing outside the country realized 2,959 ne voters, with other 2,964 requesting for transfers and 2,036 applications for change of particulars.

"The Commission concluded the second National Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise in all the 1,450 County Assembly Wards (CAWs), institutions of higher learning, Huduma centers countrywide and Diaspora countries, namely United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Qatar, Germany, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan," Chebukati stated.

Chebukati however said voter registration in the United Arab Emirates and Canada will conclude the process on the 14th and 15th of this month, respectively.

With the voter registration exercise having come to an end, the next step will be auditing the voter registration as per Section 8 of Election Act 2011, which requires the Commission to, at least 6 months before the date of a General Election, engage a professional reputable firm to conduct an audit of the register of voters so as to verify its accuracy.

The firm is also to recommend mechanisms of enhancing the accuracy of the register and updating of the register.

The firm is expected to give a report within a period of 30 days, where the Commission is expected to implement the audit report and its recommendations within 30 days.