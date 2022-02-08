Tanzania: GSM Withdraws Sponsorship Deal With TFF

Tanzania's Premier League co-sponsor, GSM Group has withdrawn its sponsorship blaming Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the League Board for failing to abide by the terms of the contract.

It said in a Statement on Monday that the decision "wasn't easy" but it has to be done after 'parties' violated some clause in the sponsorship agreement.

The regional logistic and manufacturing firm had committed 2.1bn/- in sponsorship contract for the mainland championship league--mainly sponsored by National Bank of Commerce (NBC).