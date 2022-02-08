Tanzania: GSM Withdraws Sponsorship Deal With TFF

7 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tanzania's Premier League co-sponsor, GSM Group has withdrawn its sponsorship blaming Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the League Board for failing to abide by the terms of the contract.

It said in a Statement on Monday that the decision "wasn't easy" but it has to be done after 'parties' violated some clause in the sponsorship agreement.

The regional logistic and manufacturing firm had committed 2.1bn/- in sponsorship contract for the mainland championship league--mainly sponsored by National Bank of Commerce (NBC).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X