Tanzania Launches a Program to Address Unemployment

Tanzania has launched 'Building a Better Tomorrow' a new program aiming at improving youths' agricultural skills as it attempts to address the unemployment rate among the key population group in the country.

Patrobas Katambi, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office told the parliamentarians in Dodoma on Monday that the program includes both graduates and non graduates.

Responding to a question raised by Dr Thea Ntara (Special Seats, CCM), the deputy minister said the prime minister's office will be charged with the training part of the program and the Ministry of Agriculture will be responsible for ensuring the youth acquire the needed land, capital and infrastructures.

"Also, the ministry for agriculture will be coordinating markets for agro-produces," he said.

The lawmaker had sought the government's clarification regarding plans it was putting in place to address the youth unemployment rate in the country.

Katambi explained that the government is also implementing other programs including the National Skills Development Program that provides training and experiences through block farming techniques. A total of 12,580 youth have so far been trained, according to official figures.

Likewise, he said, the internship training program for graduates has reached about 6,624 youth. Incubation centers in Morogoro and Coastal Region have also provided training to an additional 1,000 youth.