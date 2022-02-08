Tanzania: Regional Authorities to Reward Education Stakeholders

DODOMA Region has initiated a platform to recognise and awards education stakeholders including teachers and pupils and students.

The main motive behind the award is to appreciate all education stakeholders for their continued effort that's ensuring the development of the education sector in the region.

Speaking during the launching of the incentive, Dodoma Region Commissioner Mr Anthony Mtaka said that the campaign will push forward the sector.

Mtaka said that incentive will be providing financial incentives and certificates to primary and secondary schools teachers and students, who passed with flying colours in last year's examinations.

During the first campaign over the last weekend, RC Mtaka awarded a cash prize to teachers whose students passed 42 with an A mark in the last Form Four examination for 7 points for boys and 7 to 8 points for girls who graduated last year.

He also presented prizes to 374 teachers by giving them 5,000/- for each subject whose students scored an A mark.

He also presented a gift of 100,000/- and a certificate of recognition to each advanced school that qualified students for A grade with the aim of recognising his contribution to uplift education in the region.

Mtaka promised that next year, the prize will be doubled for students, teachers and schools that will excel. The goal is to ensure the region gets the highest performance and be among the top 10 regions in the country.

"A teacher who passes the grade A grade will be given 10,000/- per subject and a B mark will be awarded 2,000/-."

"Form Four students who pass with first grade will be given school fee. Also for teachers whose students pass with grade A in Form Six, they will be given 20,000/- per subject and a student who gets three A marks in Form Six for each subject will get 1,000,000/-," he emphasized.

Mtaka urged education stakeholders at all levels in the region to work together to raise education standards by developing new methods to help students study hard and teachers to use various techniques to help students succeed.

Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary, DrFatmaMaganga said, the regional plan is to ensure performance continues to rise year by year to achieve the goal of being among the top 10 regions academically.

Dodoma District Commissioner, Jabir Shekimweri wanted other staff to respect teachers and ensure that they are given their dignity and that it is not desirable to be humiliated in front of their students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chamwino District Commissioner, Gift Msuya said the strategic plan to improve education in his district is that they are organized and are also looking for science teachers to ensure that the district rises in success and surpasses Bahi district which is the leading district in the region.

Kondoa District Commissioner, DrKhamisMkanachi said, despite the results of his district not performing well, the initiative also will motivate the teachers and students in his district, however, their strategy as the district is to ensure they perform well in the next results and surpass other districts in the region.

Commenting on the incentive, MsRodaMbalani a teacher of Msalato Secondary School, who led the way in the passing of A-grade to 64 students in Kiswahili subject, said the campaign will boost even the morale of students and teachers.