Niger: ICRC President to Visit Humanitarian Situation in Niger Alongside Swiss Leaders

press release

Geneva — International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer will visit Niger from 7-10 February to see firsthand the humanitarian situation as the country grapples with conflict and the impacts of climate change.

The visit will be made alongside Ignazio Cassis, the President of the Swiss Confederation, and Irène Kälin, President of Switzerland's National Council.

Mr Maurer will meet with President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger, as well as with ministers and governors.

Field visits will take place to Tillaberi, Agadez and Diffa. The programme includes visits with internally displaced people and to one of ICRC's physical rehabilitation centres.