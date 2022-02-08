Uganda: Police Warns Public of Criminals Disguising As Riders As Boda Bodas Resume Night Operations

Police have warned members of the public to be vigilant and cautious of criminals disguising as boda boda riders .

President Museveni on Sunday announced that starting today, Monday at 6pm, curfew restrictions against boda bodas are lifted.

The directive will see boda bodas resume night operations after over two years of restriction in a bid to control the spread of Covid .

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said since there is no scrutiny a number of those disguising as boda boda riders are criminals.

"We have got instances where some criminal elements have infiltrated this sector and participated in broad day gang robberies, ride along murders and assassinations, smash and grab offences of bags and theft of motorcycles among crimes,"Enanga said.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public to avoid boba bodas with titled or faded number plates, those that keep making stopovers during journeys especially at night and those which have colleagues trailing them.

Enanga explained that in most cases, those with other following them are criminals who are waiting for the opportunity to pounce on the passenger before both boda bodas take off.

"The public should be careful while moving at night. When riding on a boda boda, make sure the riders follows the route you are conversant with, watch out for unnecessary stopovers because some of the riders pretend fuel is finished from the bike or some times stops to make calls but you need to be vigilant,"Enanga said.

There is also a new trick where you are being ridden on a boda boda but he has accomplices trailing you who later attack and rob you clean. Don't board boda bodas with tilted number plates."

A number of people have in the past reported cases of being robbed whereas others have been reported killed by criminals disguising as boda boda riders.

Many of these target mobile phones and ladies' bags for those who normally move at night and in dark spots.