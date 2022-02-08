Tanzania: City, District Directors to Remain Off the Councilors Hook

THE government has reiterated that powers to discipline directors of city, town and district councils would continue being under the Chief Secretary and responsible minister as per the law.

The Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Dr Festo Dugange, gave the government's stance in the Parliament yesterday.

Dr Dugange was responding to question from Buchosa Member of Parliament, Eric Shigongo (CCM), who asked when the government will restore powers to councilors to supervise and take disciplinary measures against directors of their councils upon misconducts.

Dr Dugange said authority for employment and discipline as per the Public Service Act of 2002 and its regulations states that the Chief Secretary is responsible to take disciplinary measures against city councils directors and powers to discipline directors for town municipal, town and district councils lie under responsible minister for Regional Administration and Local Governments.

He elaborated that the councils through their ward councilors' meetings have been given powers to supervise and take disciplinary actions against all other public servants of the councils including heads of departments as per the Public Service Act, 2002 and itsregulations.

The Act states that the authority for appointment, confirmation, promotion and discipline of public servants in the local government service other than those for whom the appointing authority is the President shall be the Local Government Authority concerned.

"Considering this Act, the ward councilors don't have authority to discipline directors. They have to report to the responsible authority," he said.