Tanzania: BRELA Asks Trade Officers to Observe Laws

Mwanza — The Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) has urged trade officers to stick on laws and regulations, when issuing class 'A' and 'B' licences, to avert government revenues losses.

The BRELA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Godfrey Nyaisa, said yesterday during a capacity building training that mixing the two or denying a licence to a proper business may result into denying the government much needed revenue for development.

"For instance, if somebody makes juice for country wide distribution, deserves a class 'A' licence while for a certain region but different councils need class 'B' from every council."

The capacity building training was conducted for trade officers of Mwanza, Kagera, Mara, Geita and Simiyu regions.

Usually, class 'A' licenses are issued by BRELA, for the cross-border businesses; and class 'B' licenses by the councils, for intra-businesses.

Mr Nyaisa further said that basically BRELA is vested with the power of issuing licenses but the municipals and councils have been given the power to issue class 'B' licences.

The agency looks forward to strengthen its online systems and make class 'B' electronically available as it is the case for class 'A'. This move will permanently overcome such a challenge, he said.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Robert Gabriel, supported the motion, saying trade officers should stick on their responsibilities, instead of switching into revenue collection task.

"Unfortunately, some have been going beyond their operation boundaries, a situation that leads into government's revenues losses," said Eng Gabriel, who was the chief guest.

"It is therefore your duty, trader officers, to find the cause [of business closure] and come up with long lasting solution so as to improve investment environment and promote economic growth."

Geita's Chato Council Trade Officer, Ms Esther Onesmo, admitted there were cases of wrong licence issuance in various districts blaming mostly shortage of human resources in the trading sector.

According to her, the challenge becomes to be serious when the office is taken over by the non-trading officer as he/she knows nothing about licensing.

"Worse enough some have different levels of understanding on the Business Trading Act of 1972. We believe this training will back up the participants' knowledge and improve our efficiency," Ms Esther said.