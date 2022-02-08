Nigeria: 14-Year-Old Girl Returned to Enugu After Being Trafficked to Osun

"She said the alleged suspect visited her parents' house in Enugu, where he met her and promised to take her to Lagos for hairdressing training."

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Osun State said it has returned a 14-year-old girl to Enugu State after she was trafficked from the state to Osun State.

The NSCDC spokesperson in Osun State, Atanda Olabisi, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the girl was handed over to the police in Enugu State.

Ms Olabisi said the girl stated that she was charmed and taken from Enugu but she later escaped from where she was locked up in Ejigbo by her trafficker.

"The Anti Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration Unit of the NSCDC, Osun Command, on Friday, handed over the 14-year-old, allegedly trafficked from Enugu State to Ejigbo in Osun, to Enugu Police Command.

"The trafficked girl said that one Samuel from Cotonou, who is the suspect in the case, came to Enugu for Plaster of Paris business (POP).

"She said the alleged suspect visited her parents' house in Enugu, where he met her and promised to take her to Lagos for hairdressing training.

"She thereafter asked Samuel to allow her to inform her parents but before she knew what was happening, Samuel had forcefully put a charmed bangle on her wrist.

"She said she became unconscious after the charmed bangle was placed on her and later found herself at Ejigbo in Osun.

"She added that she didn't know the actual date or how she got to Ejigbo, but on her arrival, she found herself in a room with two other boys and a girl.

"She said the suspect, Samuel, used to touch their heads with eggs anytime he was going out and that she was lucky to have finally escaped from the room they were kept," Mr Olabisi said.

The NSCDC spokesperson said the girl was, however, found, while roaming the streets of Ejigbo, by officers of the Civil Defence, who questioned her and later took her to the corps' command for further investigations.

She said the corps later discovered that the girl's parents had filed a report that their child was missing, at the Enugu Police Command.

Ms Olabisi said the state Commandant of NSCDC, Emmanuel Ocheja called on parents and guardians to keenly watch over their wards and appealed to them to always know the whereabouts of their children.