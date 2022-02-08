Zimbabwe: Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

8 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has suspended four pharmacy supervisors and shut down three over suspected cases of illegal dealings.

The MCAZ did not give any explanation and calls were not being picked so that it clarifies on its decision, but indications are that they may have contravened regulations by selling unauthorised drugs.

Those suspended are Edmore Jeje a supervisor at Bright Pharmacy in Southerton, Batirayi Mukoka a supervisor at Goodhope Pharmacy along Jason Moyo, Costertain Delangton, supervisor of Records at Boarder Pharmacy and Gamuchirayi Matandirotya a supervisor at Boarder Pharmacies.

They have varying suspensions which lapse in between October and November this year.

Pharmacies which have been blacklisted over the same period are Bright Pharmacy in Southerton, Goodhope Pharmacy along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare and Boarder Pharmacy in Beit-Bridge.

"The above named are prohibited from dealing in medicines during the cancellation period," a notice issued by Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) acting director general Richard Rukwata reads.

The letter dated February 2 has been copied to Pharmacists Council of Zimbabwe (PCZ), Community Pharmacists Association (CPA), Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association (PWA), Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PMA) and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X