Zimbabwe: Medicines Board Shuts Down Pharmacies Over Unauthorised Drugs

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has suspended four pharmacy supervisors and shut down three over suspected cases of illegal dealings.

The MCAZ did not give any explanation and calls were not being picked so that it clarifies on its decision, but indications are that they may have contravened regulations by selling unauthorised drugs.

Those suspended are Edmore Jeje a supervisor at Bright Pharmacy in Southerton, Batirayi Mukoka a supervisor at Goodhope Pharmacy along Jason Moyo, Costertain Delangton, supervisor of Records at Boarder Pharmacy and Gamuchirayi Matandirotya a supervisor at Boarder Pharmacies.

They have varying suspensions which lapse in between October and November this year.

Pharmacies which have been blacklisted over the same period are Bright Pharmacy in Southerton, Goodhope Pharmacy along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare and Boarder Pharmacy in Beit-Bridge.

"The above named are prohibited from dealing in medicines during the cancellation period," a notice issued by Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) acting director general Richard Rukwata reads.

The letter dated February 2 has been copied to Pharmacists Council of Zimbabwe (PCZ), Community Pharmacists Association (CPA), Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association (PWA), Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PMA) and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.