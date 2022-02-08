Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Signs Bills On Real Estate, Prohibition of Dangerous Animals

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday signed three bills regulating real estate, cooperative societies, prohibiting dangerous animals into law

The bills are law regulating the real estate transactions in Lagos State; law to provide for the registration of Cooperative Societies in Lagos State; and law to regulate ownership, licensing and sales of pets and to prohibit and restrict people from having in custody dangerous animals in public places.

The governor who also sworn in Mr Ope George and Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola as special advisers on Public-Private Partnerships and Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative) respectively during the weekly State Executive Council meeting at the Executive Chamber in Lagos House, Ikeja, said they are coming into the State Executive Council with a lot of experience in Public and Private Partnership and Agriculture to add value to the system and wish them the very best in their new assignments.

Harping on the bills, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new bills he assented to will strengthen government and citizens' engagement and relationships and for residents of the State to continue to live in an atmosphere where the rule of law is enshrined for people and to know what is expected of them.

The governor commended the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and the state lawmakers for seeing the need to pass the bills into laws said the government will "continue to ensure that our citizens are happy with us and trust is further deepened in government."