Nigeria: Group Urges Jonathan to Join Presidential Race

A political group, Southern Frontiers, has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group in a statement in Ibadan, Monday, signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Bamitale, said the coming of Jonathan into the presidential race will no doubt douse the tension in the nation's polity.

According to it, divine hand is in the coming back of the former President, describing him as a man willing to contribute to the nation at all times.

The statement read, " Now that the agitation by the South to field a popular candidate is deafening, if it will fly, and not fail, they should swivel attention on former President Goodluck Jonathan, the bridge builder between different regions that make up the country. He would be a balancing act for any political party.

"At the defining moment that we are now, the North will unquestionably support someone who has been tested and trusted. They can not forget in a jiffy, how he willingly handed over power to the incumbent President, a Northerner.

" The South-East and South-West would not lose sight of how he made some of their best brains cabinet ministers without segregation. Divine hand is in the coming back of former President Jonathan as a man willing to contribute to the nation at all times.

"We, the Southern Frontiers therefore beseech the man with Goodluck, the former President, to come back in 2023 to complete his second term."