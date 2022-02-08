Nigeria: Gunmen Release Kaduna Catholic Priest After 24 Hours in Captivity

The priest of St. Monica's Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State has been released after 24 hours in captivity.

Shekari was abducted on Sunday night when gunmen invaded his residence and killed his cook before taking him away.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Okolo confirmed his release in a statement on Tuesday, saying the priest was freed at about 10:30pm on Monday.

The statement prayed for the repose of the soul of the cook killed during the attack and the release of all those in captivity by terrorists.

The statement reads: "With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at St. Monica's Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish in Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Sunday 6th February, 2022.

"Fr. Shekari was released around 10.30pm on Monday, 7th February, 2022.

"As we pray for the repose of the soul of his cook who was killed during the attack, we want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Priest and others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers.

"We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors.

"All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God for the quick release of Fr. Shekari as well as Mass for the dead for the departed cook of Fr. Shekari.

"May Our Lady of Gudalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity!"