South Africa: SONA 2022 - Unleashing People's Power Will Fix a Broken Nation

'It must be said, however, that our review highlighted yet again the urgent need to build an equal, inclusive and just society, if there is to be lasting peace and stability' - Report of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 Unrest.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa presents his 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday it is unlikely to be an upbeat one. He will probably summon all of his gravitas to present a fairly honest assessment of the many challenges our country faces - after all they are hard to deny. We will hear about:

State Capture.

State incapability.

Recovery from the Covid crisis.

You can almost script it in advance. We know the formula by now.

But even though SONA will touch honestly on many real issues, it will still be a subjective assessment that is unlikely to admit the whole story. We must view it as the opinion of a President whose job is on the line, on behalf of a political party whose future as a government should be on the line.

However, if we can't expect a wholly honest SONA, what yardsticks should South Africans use to objectively assess the state of our...