South Africa: Parliament On Temporary Road Closures for State of the Nation Address 2022

press release

Parliament will be hosting the State of the Nation Address (#sona2022) by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday 10 February 2022 at 7pm and the #SONA2022 debate and reply on 14, 15, and 16 February.

Due to this Ceremony of the State, which will be held outside of the usual seat of Parliament for the first time ever, Cape Town motorists and pedestrians are advised of parking restrictions and temporary road closures in and around the Cape Town City Hall from 1 to 16 February and full closure around the City Hall on 10 February 2022

Below are details of the affected streets.

State of the Nation Address 2022

Road closure and parking restrictions

Road closures from 1 - 16 February 2022

The following roads will be closed from 05:00 on 1 February to 23:59 on 16 February 2022

Corporation Street: between Darling and Longmarket Streets (completely closed to motorists. However, a walk path is available for pedestrians)

Curb side fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall, covering:

Darling Street

Corporation Street

Parade Street

Longmarket Street

Road closures from rehearsal from 7 - 9 February 2022

The following roads will be closed from 17:00 - 23:59

Darling Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Darling Street: between Buitenkant Street and the Castle of Good Hope (Traffic Control)

Road closure on 10 February 2022

The following roads to be closed from 17:45 to 19:30:

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets

17:45 to 19:00 (Temporary Closure ±35 minutes)

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Strand Streets

Darling Street, Sir Lowry Road: from Buitenkant to Tennant Streets (this will include a closure of Hanover Street and Tennant Street)

The following roads to be closed from 04:00 to 23:45

Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional

Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets

Contingency closure in case of an emergency (08:00 to 23:45)

Roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required.

Parking restrictuons

In the following areas from midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 9 February 2022 to 23:45 on Thursday, 10 February 2022: to include 14, 15 & 16 February 2022

Parade, Cape Town

Roeland Street: outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (Bld. Next to Nieuwmeester parking)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Darling Streets (all 3 days 16:00 - 20:00 and on 9 Feb. from 23:59 to completion)

Plein Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets

Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets

Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Corporation Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets

Caledon Street: between Corporation and Parade Streets

Road Closures included in parking restrictions

Darling Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Longmarket Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Corporation Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets

Commercial Street: between Nieuwmeester Parking and Plein Street

Parliament aplogises for any incovenience caused.