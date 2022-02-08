South Africa: Parliament On Temporary Road Closures for State of the Nation Address 2022

Parliament will be hosting the State of the Nation Address (#sona2022) by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday 10 February 2022 at 7pm and the #SONA2022 debate and reply on 14, 15, and 16 February.
Due to this Ceremony of the State, which will be held outside of the usual seat of Parliament for the first time ever, Cape Town motorists and pedestrians are advised of parking restrictions and temporary road closures in and around the Cape Town City Hall from 1 to 16 February and full closure around the City Hall on 10 February 2022
Below are details of the affected streets.
State of the Nation Address 2022
Road closure and parking restrictions
Road closures from 1 - 16 February 2022
The following roads will be closed from 05:00 on 1 February to 23:59 on 16 February 2022
Corporation Street: between Darling and Longmarket Streets (completely closed to motorists. However, a walk path is available for pedestrians)
Curb side fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall, covering:
Darling Street
Corporation Street
Parade Street
Longmarket Street
Road closures from rehearsal from 7 - 9 February 2022
The following roads will be closed from 17:00 - 23:59
Darling Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
Darling Street: between Buitenkant Street and the Castle of Good Hope (Traffic Control)
Road closure on 10 February 2022
The following roads to be closed from 17:45 to 19:30:
Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets
Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets
17:45 to 19:00 (Temporary Closure ±35 minutes)
Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue
Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue
Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue
M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre
Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)
Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)
N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre
Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Strand Streets
Darling Street, Sir Lowry Road: from Buitenkant to Tennant Streets (this will include a closure of Hanover Street and Tennant Street)
The following roads to be closed from 04:00 to 23:45
Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional
Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets
Contingency closure in case of an emergency (08:00 to 23:45)
Roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required.
Parking restrictuons
In the following areas from midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 9 February 2022 to 23:45 on Thursday, 10 February 2022: to include 14, 15 & 16 February 2022
Parade, Cape Town
Roeland Street: outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (Bld. Next to Nieuwmeester parking)
Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Darling Streets (all 3 days 16:00 - 20:00 and on 9 Feb. from 23:59 to completion)
Plein Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets
Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets
Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets
Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets
Corporation Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets
Caledon Street: between Corporation and Parade Streets
Road Closures included in parking restrictions
Darling Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
Longmarket Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets
Corporation Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets
Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets
Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets
Commercial Street: between Nieuwmeester Parking and Plein Street
Parliament aplogises for any incovenience caused.