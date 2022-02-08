South Africa: Road Closures to Be Implemented Ahead of SONA

Due to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, Parliament has advised Cape Town motorists and pedestrians to expect parking restrictions and temporary road closures in and around the Cape Town City Hall until 16 February.

There will also be full closure around the City Hall on the day of the ceremony.

The 2022 SONA, which will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa at 19:00, will be held outside of the usual seat of Parliament for the first time after the fire that ravaged the Parliamentary precinct last month.

Road closures that are in place from 1-16 February are:

Corporation Street between Darling and Longmarket Streets will be completely closed to motorists. However, a walking path is available for pedestrians.

The closure is effective from 05:00 to 23:59.

Curbside fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall has also been affected from 1 up until 16 February. The affected streets are:

Darling Street

Corporation Street

Parade Street

Longmarket Street

Road closures as a result of rehearsals have been implemented from Monday, 7 February and will continue until Wednesday, 9 February between 17:00 and 23:59. These closures apply to:

Darling Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Darling Street: between Buitenkant Street and the Castle of Good Hope (Traffic Control)

On the day of the SONA, Roeland Street between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets as well as Buitenkant Street between Roeland and Darling Streets will be closed from 17:45 to 19:30.

There will also be temporary closures Thursday on the following routes:

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Strand Streets

Darling Street, Sir Lowry Road: from Buitenkant to Tennant Streets (this will include a closure of Hanover Street and Tennant Street)

The closures will be from 17:45 to 19:00.

Road closures will also be imposed from 04:00 to 23:45 on Commercial Street between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becoming bi-directional as well as Plein Street between Roeland and Barrack Streets

There will also be contingency closures on Thursday in case of an emergency from 08:00 to 23:45, that will apply to roads contained in parking restrictions.

Parking restrictions along the following areas will apply as of midnight, 9 February to 10 February:

Parade, Cape Town

Roeland Street: outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (Bld. Next to Nieuwmeester parking)

Buitenkant Street from Glynn to Darling Streets (all 3 days 16:00 - 20:00 and on 9 Feb. from 23:59 to completion)

Plein Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets

Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets

Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets

Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Corporation Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets

Caledon Street: between Corporation and Parade Streets

This includes 14 to 16 February.

Road closures included in parking restrictions:

Darling Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Longmarket Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Corporation Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets

Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets

Commercial Street: between Nieuwmeester Parking and Plein Street.

The SONA debate and replies will take place from 14 to 16 February 2022.