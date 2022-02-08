Eritrea: President Isaias Met With Special Representative of President Putin

8 February 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks in Massawa yesterday, 7 February with Mr. Bogdanov, Special Representative of President Vladimir Putin for the Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Bogdanov delivered message of President Putin to President Isaias and stated that the visit underscores readiness of the Russian Federation for all rounded cooperation with Eritrea.

In the meeting President Isaias Afwerki underlined the vital contribution that Russian Federation can make, as important partner, to the progress of the African peoples.

The talks demonstrated common stance both countries harbor on the bases of international law and against external interferences and illegitimate sanctions.

