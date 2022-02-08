Kenya: Nyali's Shah Wins Chairman's Prize at Home

Mombasa — Nyali Golf and Country Club's Saj Shah carded a round of 40 points to win the Chairman's Prize Tournament presented by Konza Technopolis on Saturday, beating a field of 247 participating golfers.

Playing off handicap 22, Shah earned an impressive 21 points in the first nine and 19 points in the second nine to record his second win in two years, having won the club's Captain's Overall Winner in January 2021 with 48 points.

Playing in the competition's stableford format at the par 71 home club, Epapra Lagat, playing off handicap 22 carded 20 points in both the first and second nines to emerge the men's winner ahead of Zafir Din who scored 22 points in the first nine and 18 points in the second nines to emerged Men's Runner up. Dhanji Pindolia came third with 39 points.

In the Ladies' category, Nyali's Lady Captain Mary Kandu, playing off handicap 14, carded 39 points claim the top spot, two points ahead of her nearest challenger Truphena Oyaro who emerged second.

Meanwhile, 13 -year-old Ijaz-Is Haq, playing off handicap 19, hit an impressive score of 38 points on the course to emerge the best junior of the Taib Bajaber Chairman's Prize.

The tournament was open to all men and lady members of the home club and other nearby clubs such as Mombasa Golf Club and Vipingo Ridge Golf Club.

Speaking at the tournament, Eng. John Tanui, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) said:

"We are excited to collaborate with Nyali Golf Club in the Chairman's Prize as part of our Konza Golf InvesTeeing Golf Series which we are organising across the country. The purpose of the Series is to engage the business community in this region to share what we have as an investment hub. Being a special economic zone and an upcoming city, we have many opportunities that we are sharing. Today's tournament was aimed at deepening our relations with the investors."

The Konza InvesTeeing series seeks to attract, onboard and retain key investors at the upcoming smart city.

He added that Konza Technopolis' anchor project, Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) is ongoing and that KoTDA is also working towards developing a smart city.

During the tournament, the Club's immediate Chairman Taib Bajaber expressed delight at the large number of players who participated in the Chairman's Prize, adding they were glad to have a good number of sponsors.

"The members of Nyali Golf have turned out in large numbers of up to 247 today. We have also had a number of sponsors like Konza Technopolis, Kericho Gold and Kitui Flour Mills amongst others. We had the first tee off at 6 a.m. and the game has been good" he said.

The club held the Captain's Prize in January as part of the clubs tradition to honor outgoing officials.

The Nyali tournament marked the 4th edition of the Konza InvesTeeing Golf Series whose inaugural edition was held on 25th September 2021 in Machakos Golf Club. The second leg of the tournament series moved to the par-72 Karen Country Club where Naivasha Sports Club's Joseph Waigwa won with 41 points.

The third leg of the Series was held at Eldoret Club on 11th December 2021, where Eldoret Club's Linda Kangogo carded a round of 42 points to emerge the overall winner of the tournament.