Kenya: Iceman Reveals Plans to Tackle Wrc Safari Rally in a New Car

Nairobi — Kenya's reigning Group N champion Jasmeet Chana has a burning desire to tackle this year's WRC Safari Rally Kenya in a new car.

The former Two Wheel Drive and Group S Champion says he harbors ambitions to be a priority driver hence score points on the World Rally Championship's lower tire categories.

"I am hoping to tackle the WRC Safari in a new machine, but that's if we manage to sell my current Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X. The Safari is always an event you tackle with extra caution!" he said, adding: "Being a priority driver means investing in a car that keeps you in mix with foreign drivers."

The WRC returns to Africa for the second time since 2002. The Safari of old has evolved to fit the modern-day WRC, but its character remains with challenging closed dirt roads, stunning picture-postcard scenery and exotic wildlife.

Chama has yet to reveal what car he is going to pilot for the iconic event, but he is optimistic to make debut in the FIA Pyramid introduced this year.

Meanwhile, Jasmeet has plans to finish the Kenya National Rally Championship season on a high.

Despite finishing the season opening KMSC Rally a distant second behind Ford Fiesta-R5:s Karan Patel, Jasmeet Chana say he still possesses an insatiable appetite for success on national series events.

The Iceman salvaged the runner-up slot despite late turbo scares but notes that his good start has only strengthened his ambitious campaign to come back stronger in the remaining rounds the KNRC

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is always a tall order beating the R5 cars in a Group N, not unless you decide take unnecessary risks. The strategy though is to keep the pressure on for them to make mistake so that we can gain advantage in the process. The turbo problem is what we are now working on to find out why its blowing time and time again. I am sure we will come to end that issue. The season without the big boys is a bit boring but then again, we shall get used to it. Change always has repercussions, so, we shall drive the car to its limit and at the same time be safe."

Jasmeet is happy pairing up with his elder sibling Ravi Chana who is a seasoned navigator in the series.

"Ravi has been fantastic in the car, flawless and indeed amazing. I'm truely glad to have him on my side."

Asked about preparations for the KNRC 2 event in Nakuru early next month, Jasmeet is expected with what his team of mechanics has done to the car this far.

'The car always takes a beating when at that level of racing just that we don't take major risks. The Evolution is under construction as we speak and we are doing a forensic diagnosis on why the car blows the turbos and making sure it's in top shape for the next rally in Nakuru," He added.