Kenya: Wambora Leaves Kenyatta in Stiches as He Recycles Speech at UHC Event

Nairobi — Council of Governors Chairperson Martin Wambora left guests at the national launch Universal Health Coverage in stiches after reusing a speech he had delivered in an earlier event graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Embu Governor only realized he had the wrong speech with him as he commenced delivering his remarks after dispensing with protocols.

"On behalf of the Council of Governors, I take this opportunity to express my pleasure to be part of this national launch," Wambora started as he took to the podium.

"From the onset, ehhh, your Excellency hi ni ile nilisoma kule (This is the speech I read earlier)," he said upon realizing that it all sounded familiar.

Wambora's realization that he had the wrong speech with him sent President Kenyatta at guests at the event held in Mombasa into an uncontrollable laughter.

The second-term Governor even went ahead to look for the copy of the speech he intended to deliver only to realise that "it had been left in Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe's car."

"Hiyo ingine (The other one), Nilisahau kwa gari ya Minister for Health lakini ni sawa (I forgot it in the Health Minister's car, but it's okay) ," he told the President who was still in stiches.