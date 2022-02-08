Kenya: Public Warned of Online Fraudsters Posing as NTSA Officers

8 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned members of the public of fraudsters posing as its officials in online platforms pretending to issue smart driving licenses and other services.

The Authority on Tuesday asked any member of public who has fallen victim to the online scam to report it to them or the nearest police stations.

According to reports, the fraudsters have been deceiving and extorting unsuspecting victims of money with a promise of issuing them with new smart driving licenses within a short period.

"The Public is hereby advised to be wary of individuals/ social media platforms purporting to offer Smart Driving Licenses or other NTSA services," NTSA stated.

The public has been asked to apply for legitimate smart driving licenses, at Huduma Centres across the country, where dedicated NTSA stations have been set up.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X