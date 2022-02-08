Kenya: Govt Channels 17.5 Million in Machinery Support to Murang'a County

Nairobi — The Government has allocated Sh 17.5 Million to Murang'a county which will be used to equip Gatanga Constituency Industrial Development center (CIDCs) with machinery to support Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

Gatanga becomes the first beneficiary of a national program of equipping industrial centers which target more than 158 CIDCs countrywide.

Speaking during the commissioning of machinery distribution in Gatanga CIDC, Muranga County, the Principal Secretary State Department for Trade and Enterprise Development Amb. Johnson Weru said the machinery will be availed to all MSEs depending on their needs.

The machines commissioned included; wood combination machine, MIG welding machines, arc wielding machines, car washing machine among other consumables (Gloves, wielding shields, wielding rods, and earplugs).

'It is the Government's wish that MSEs and especially the youth are positively engaged in economic empowerment activities, this includes learning opportunities at the 2 vocational training institutions. The CIDCs provide a platform where the youth can put their knowledge into practice using the available machines, said Amb. Weru'.

He encouraged all enterprises to register with the Registrar of MSEs to benefit in a structured manner through the opportunities availed by the Government.

The PS called on the beneficiary associations to commit to producing quality products that meet local and regional standards that enhance market access.

He urged the Muranga youth to take advantage of the upcoming cycle of the Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Project (KYEOP) whose advertisement will be done soon.

All the successful youths who meet the criteria will be awarded Shs40, 000 to start a business.

'We are celebrating the success of the Gatanga CIDC, having been the first association in Kenya to register with the office of Registrar of MSEs, they become also the first beneficiaries of the machinery support, Noted MSEA CEO, Henry Rithaa'.

Present in the launch was MSEA Chairman James Mureu who thanked the Government for supporting the MSEs through activation of the manufacturing pillar that has been enhanced through the distribution of the equipment.

He further requested the Government to allocate a larger budget to support the development of enterprises countrywide.

Micro and Small Enterprises Authority has over 400 CIDC's and worksites in Kenya. One of them being Gatanga CIDC which has been occupied by Kihumbuini Juakali Association operate under the sub-sectors of woodwork, wielding, agribusiness and Trade. The community thanked the Government for the structured support through the industrial development centers