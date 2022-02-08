Africa: UN women's rights committee to review Gabon, Panama, Senegal, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Peru, Lebanon and Dominican Republic

8 February 2022
United Nations Human Rights (Geneva)
press release

GENEVA (4 February 2022) — The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) will hold its upcoming session from 7-25 February, during which it will review Gabon, Panama, Senegal, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Peru, Lebanon and the Dominican Republic.

The above eight countries are among the 189 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 23 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

CEDAW, which has received the respective country reports and submissions from non-governmental organizations, will hold public meetings to review the situation of women’s rights and gender equality in the eight countries on the following dates in Geneva time:

Gabon: 8 - 9 February (11:00 - 13:00)
Panama: 8 - 9 February (15:00 - 17:00)
Senegal: 10 February (11:00 - 17:00)
Uganda: 11 February (11:00 - 17:00)
Uzbekistan: 15 - 16 February (11:00 - 13:00)
Peru: 15 - 16 February (15:00 - 17:00)
Lebanon: 17 - 18 February (11:00 - 13:00)
The Dominican Republic: 17 - 18 February (15:00 - 17:00)

The review will be conducted in a hybrid format with Committee members participating in Geneva and State delegations joining virtually on Zoom. All the above public dialogues will be webcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

For more information and media requests in Geneva, please contact:
Vivian Kwok at +41 (0) 22 917 9362 / vivian.kwok@un.org or the UN Human Rights Office Media Section at +41 (0) 22 928 9855 / ohchr-media@un.org

Background 

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women monitors States parties’ compliance with the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, which to date has 189 States parties. The Committee is made up of 23 members who are independent human rights experts from around the world elected by the States parties, who serve in their personal capacity and not as representatives of States parties.

