Tanzania: Yanga's Job Apologises for Unsportsmanship

YOUNG Africans center-back Dickson Job has apologised for his unsportsmanship behaviour on Mbeya City's player Richardson Ng'ondya as he was spotted kicking him during their barren draw encounter on Saturday.

On the day, as pressure mounted to both sides, Job was involved in a collision with Ng'ondya, but the former kicked the latter as he (Ng'ondya) was still lying on the turf which was a dangerous foul against Fair Play preached by FIFA.

He was therefore lucky to escape the spot without being penalised based on the nature of the foul he committed.

However, writing on his Instagram page, Job regretted the challenge saying he has already contacted Ng'ondya to know how he was progressing afterwards.

"As a player, it is my responsibility to protect my health and that of my fellow players. I have never had the intention to risk the health of another player but accidents do happen during games.

"I take this chance to apologise to all those who were affected by the incident and I promise to be careful next time," he wrote.

Job has been a dependable center-back for the Jangwani street giants forming a great partnership with his defensive partner and skipper Bakari Mwamnyeto and they have so far conceded only four goals in their 14 matches.

In the same token, Yanga's former coach Mwinyi Zahera said there is no way to write them off from winning the season's championship despite a goalless draw in their recent match.

"I wonder why people are complaining a lot following the stalemate without taking into consideration that there are many games to play and the marathon is far from over.

"At least, with two or three matches to go before the season ends, one can predict which team is clinching the title but not now when the campaign is far from over," noted Zahera.

Yanga continue to navigate the 16-team NBC Premier League table as they have bagged 36 points from 14 games and maintain their unbeaten stature until this stage of the campaign.

Their next match to wind up the first round of the season will be against Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Complex in Morogoro in another seemingly difficult encounter for the Jangwani street-based side.