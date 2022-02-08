Tanzania: Men Above 40 Advised to Check Prostate Cancer Regularly

MEN who are above 40 years old have been advised to go for regular prostate cancer checkup, so that they can start treatment at very early stages if they are diagnosed with the problem.

The call was made on Monday by the Ubungo District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr Peter Msanya, when he was launching the Kairuki Polyclinic at Magufuli Bus Terminal Mbezi Luis in Dar es Salaam.

Kairuki Polyclinic conducted two days free screening camp as part of 23 years commemoration of the death of the founder of Kairuki Health and Education Network (KHEN), Prof Hubert Kairuki.

The polyclinic will continue to screen prostate and breast cancer for free until February 28th this year, and the DMO urged people to take the opportunity by turning up, so that they can know their status.

He said men should not worry because the prostate screening is currently done by using modern technology of ultrasound which is different to the old method where finger was the only option for prostate cancer checkup.

"I would like to advice my fellow men to take this opportunity to know their status because if you are found with problem it will be advantage for you because you will start treatment at early stages and I am told that this free screening for both breast cancer and prostate cancer will continue until 28th this month," he said

He requested the Kairuki management to continue helping the community in addressing health challenges as well as educating them on how they can protect themselves from communicable and none communicable diseases.

On her side, the Chairperson of (KHEN), Kokushubila Kairuki, said Hubert Kairuki Memorial University (HKMU) has managed to produce 1,512 medical doctors since its establishment in 1997.

"HKMU and Kairuki School of Nursing have continued to teach doctors and nurses, where they have managed to produce 1,512 medical doctors among them 63 being specialists," she said.

She said they have also produced 1,205 nurses and 205 counselors, who are now working in different private and public hospitals all over the country