Tanzania: Speaker Tulia Calls for Female Leaders Understand Their Roles

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Dr Tulia Ackson has encouraged women legislators to read more books about leadership for them to know their roles in their positions.

"Let's read books about leadership and know our responsibilities as leaders. Through this, as women we will know how to speak well when serving in different posts," the newly-elected Speaker stated on Monday when speaking with members of the Tanzania Women Parliamentary Group (TWPG) prior to commencement of Parliament session in the afternoon.

The TWPG organized the event at the Msekwa Hall within Bunge Premises to congratulate and award Dr Tulia for being elected to the post on Monday last week.

The group awarded Dr Tulia a trophy and congratulatory card.

She told the women parliamentarians that she would be finding time to meet with them to discuss how they (women) can give more contribution to the country.

"I believe that when we get chances we will be discussing together, I wish to make changes... I will get chance to hear from you what to improve more not only for women but the whole Parliament, to make it be more effective bridge between the government and the citizens," she stated.

"To move agenda forward and help the government we must be at forefront to support our President who is our fellow woman."

"Since now we have a female President, no doubt that she would be pleased to receive this information that you organized special event to congratulate me as your fellow woman. She would get a picture how she is supported," Dr Tulia stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further expressed her optimism over seeing more male MPs advocating for women rights in Parliament.

Earlier, TWPG chairperson Shally Raymond hailed Dr Tulia, saying: "you are our think tank, our colleague."

She said the country has ratified various conventions on women rights, including the1995 Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing which marked a significant turning point for the global agenda for gender equality.

"On February 1st this year, MPs elected you to become the Speaker. We congratulate you for this position because you become a second woman holding this position," Ms Raymond said.

She said that Dr Tulia's victory not only contributes to recognition of women's roles but also motivate other women in the country.

She said the TWPG recognizes her capacity, patriotism and humbleness and creativity, promising to continue implementing their duties with integrity.