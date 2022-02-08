Tanzania: Kiwira Coal Mine Set to Start Mass Production

Mass production of coal at Kiwira Coal Mine in Mbeya Region is expected to begin next month after major rehabilitation of the infrastructure of the mine nears completion.

The Minister for Minerals, MrDottoBiteko said in Parliament yesterday that rehabilitation of infrastructures at the Kiwira Coal Mine Project in Rungwe District, Mbeya Region has reached 98 percent.

The move will help the mine to commence mass production of coal of 50,000 tonnes per month starting March, this year, the House was told yesterday.

The project is expected to strengthen production and supply of coal and power in the country, the House was told yesterday.

Minister for Minerals, MrDottoBiteko, said the government has taken durable measures to facilitate the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) operate the mine instead of finding new investors.

He said that once commenced, the Kiwira Coal Mine Project will be able to produce 200Megawatss and thus help bolster power supply in the country.

He was responding to a question by Sophia Mwakagenda (Special Seats, CCM) who demanded for the government's statement on the project.

The lawmaker wanted to know when the government would get a potential investor to run the coal mine whose closure had denied them immense opportunities and benefits.

She also queried on when the government will pay arrears to all the hundreds of workers who were laid off following closure of the mine.

The deputy minister said; "Among the ongoing works include rehabilitation of the mine's infrastructures of roads, restore of railway lines in the underground mine, water and sewerage systems, as well as systems to transport the coal outside the Mine," he said.

The move will stimulate mass production of coal so as to help produce power and other uses.

Another step which has been taken is to initiate cooperation between STAMICO and the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) who works in synergy to facilitate operation of the Mine.

On this, STAMICO will be responsible for producing coal for the Power Plant and TANESCO will be there for the construction of the power plant and its supportive infrastructures.

The minister further said, TANESCO will also be responsible for producing power and supplying it to people by constructing a 100km power line from the mine.

"Currently the mine is progressing with the extraction of coal for industrial use in the Kabulo area. The coal is also sold in various cement factories in the country," he said.

The operations at the coal mine in Kiwira were shut down in 2013 and all the workers were laid off.

Biteko assured that all the former workers who were laid off in the Mine will be paid as the government had completed the verification exercise.

"All former employees with the Kiwira Coal Mine will be paid their dues and the government through the ministry of Finance and Planning has already assessed the debts before starting issuing the payments," he said.

The deputy minister assured the lawmaker and all workers that no one will be left behind once the payment exercise commences.