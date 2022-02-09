Sudan: First Demonstrations in February Staged in Khartoum and Other Cities in States

Khartoum — The first demonstrations in the month of February, called for by the coordination committees of the resistance committees in the state, were staged Monday afternoon in Khartoum State and a number of cities in the states, within the framework of a timetable set by those committees to demand civil rule.

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding a civil rule and carried banners calling for the return of power to the people.

The coordination committees of the resistance committees have called on the demonstrators to reach the vicinity of the palace.

Khartoum State Security Affairs Coordination Committee issued a press statement on Sunday in which it affirmed that freedom of expression is a right guaranteed under the transitional constitutional document and called on the demonstrators to gather in the public squares of the localities in coordination with their security committees, and to stay away from the hospitals and educational institutions.

The security committee stated that the area of central Khartoum is a prohibited one, starting from the Railways Station in the south to the General Command in the east and to the Nile Street in the north, stressing that the gatherings are not allowed there.

The demonstration of Monday followed a procession of elders, youth and women launched on Saturday in Khartoum in support of the Armed Forces and in rejection of the call of the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations and Head of UNITAMS, Volker Perthes, for consultation with Sudanese forces and international partners to reach an agreement to end the current political crisis and agree on a sustainable path towards Democracy and peace.

It was noticed that there was no cut in the communications and Internet services, and that bridges have not been closed, except for Al-Mekk Nimr Bridge.