Nigeria: No Super Eagles Star in Afcon 2021 Best XI

8 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

CAF has released its starting xi and the team of the tournament for the just-concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, but there is no Nigerian player in the squad.

The Super Eagles were the best team of the group stages after winning all of their three matches with a combined six goals scored and one conceded.

However, their round of 16 exit after a 1-0 loss to Tunisia meant it would have been difficult for any of their players to be included in the team of the tournament.

Players like Moses Simon and Joe Aribo were some of Nigeria's best players in the group stages, but it was not enough to earn them a spot.

The AFCON 2021 starting XI was dominated by the four semifinalists, with Morocco the only nation not to reach the semifinals having a representative.

Champions, Senegal, have the most representatives (4), including golden glove winner Edouard Mendy and the tournament's Most Valuable player, Sadio Mane.

Nancy left-back Saliou Ciss and Leicester City's midfielder Nampalys Mendy are also included.

Runners-up Egypt have three representatives, with their captain Mohamed Salah included alongside Mohamed Eleny and Mohamed Abdelmonem.

Hosts Cameroon have just one representative, and it is no other person than the tournament's top scorer Vincent Aboubakar.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X