Nigeria: 67 Years After, Senate Moves to Repeal an Act to Stop Proliferation of Illegally Possessed Firearms in Nigeria

MOVES by the Senate to repeal an Act that seeks to prevent the proliferation of illegally possessed firearms in Nigeria, sixty-seven years, after the Firearms Act came into existence, got a boost yesterday in the Senate as a Bill to that effect scaled second reading.

The Bill titled " The Firearms Act Cap F28 LFN( Amendment) Bill 2022( SB. 889) is sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East.

The Bill after scaling the second reading was referred by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan to Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back at plenary in four weeks.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the Bill, Senator Musa said that analysts have estimated that out of the 500 Million weapons that may be circulating in West Africa, 350 Million which represents 70% of such weapons, can be found in Nigeria.

According to him, the Bill has become very imperative because of the existing legislation, the Firearms Control Act No. 32 of 1959 Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria has become inherently inaccurate and simply does not meet the needs of a modern society in this very modern world.

Speaking on the objectives of the Bill, Senator Musa explained that it would help enhance the constitutional rights to life and bodily integrity as well as prevent the proliferation of illegally possessed firearms and, by providing for the removal of those firearms from society and by improving control over legally possessed firearms, to prevent crime involving the use of firearms.

According to him, the bill will enable the Federal Government to remove illegally possessed firearms from society, to control the supply, possession, transfer and use of firearms and to detect and punish the negligent or criminal use of firearms.

Musa said that the bill will also help establish a comprehensive and effective system of firearm control and management and ensure the efficient monitoring and enforcement of legislation pertaining to the control of firearms.

Senator Musa said, "The Bill seeks to repeal Firearms Control Act No. 32 of 1959 Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enact the Firearms Control 2022 to prevent the proliferation of illegally possessed firearms and, by providing for the removal of those firearms from society and by improving control over legally possessed firearms, to prevent crime involving the use of firearms.

"Mr President, my highly respected colleagues the essence of this Bill is that the existing legislation, the Firearms Control Act No. 32 of 1959 Cap. F28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria is inherently inaccurate and simply does not meet the needs of a modern society in this very modern world

"You will recall that the Bill was first to read on the floor of this Senate on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.

"The main aim of this Bill is to tighten firearms control and curtail the proliferation of illegal arms and bring it in line with global best practices to effectively address some of the security challenges being currently plaguing Nigeria.

"The Nigeria Gun or as may also be referred Firearms has an Act that clearly spelt out and defines all about firearms in possession, licensing, transfer, among others. Gun laws and policies (collectively referred to as firearms regulation or gun control) regulate the manufacture, sale, transfer, possession, modification and use of small arms by civilians.

"Many countries have restrictive firearm policies, while a few have permissive ones and Nigeria is not exempted from such consistent policies and regulations in spite of this the country is experiencing the most - devastating effects of the proliferation of illegal weapons as a result of spill-over effects of the crises in Libya and Mali as well as unresolved internal conflicts in different parts of the country such as the North East, Niger Delta and other regions.

"The illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons has had a dramatic impact on peace and security in Africa, threatening not only the existence of countries but also the livelihoods of millions of people across the continent.

"From available statistics provided by the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa (UNREC), it was reported that proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in Nigeria has reached an alarming proportion. Analysts estimated that out of the 500 Million weapons that may be circulating in West Africa, 350 Million which represents 70% of such weapons, can be found in Nigeria.

"Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, on the 31st of January 2017, the Nigerian Customs Service confirmed the interception and seizure of 661 Pump Action riffles imported illegally into the country from China. One can only imagine the challenging situation we would have found ourselves in had such a large number of illegal firearms not been intercepted. Hence, there is the need to have legislation in place that will control firearms in this country.

"The intention of reducing the use of small arms in criminal activity, specifying weapons perceived as being capable of inflicting the greatest damage and those most-easily concealed (such as handguns and other short-barreled weapons). Persons restricted from legal access to firearms may include those below a certain age or having a criminal record. Firearm licenses may be denied to those felt most at risk of harming themselves or others, such as persons with a history of domestic violence, alcoholism or substance abuse, mental illness, depression or attempted suicide.

"Those applying for firearm license may have to demonstrate is what this Bill seeks to do among other things.

" it is very clear that if left unchecked, this scourge will not only jeopardize the developmental gains achieved over the last 50 years but will also impede the nation's capacity to achieve its developmental targets.

"Securing the lives and property of Nigerians is very strategic to the development of our beloved country and all necessary measures must be taken to achieve this. The Principal Act is obsolete and using it as an instrument to tackle the 21st-century security challenges is simply ineffective."